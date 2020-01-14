NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON
PACIFIC TRANSIT SYSTEM’S
AMENDING THE 2019 OPERATING BUDGET
It is the intent of the Governing Board of Pacific Transit System to hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 during the Regular Board Meeting. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment on amending for adopting the 2019 Budget. The meeting is scheduled for 10:30am at the Pacific County Office Building’s Meeting Room located at 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington. Persons wishing to comment on the budget are encouraged to attend the public hearing and be heard.
Published January 1, 2020
Legal No. 001-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.