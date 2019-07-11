Pacific Transit’s 3rd 2019 Quarterly Board Meeting
Long Beach, WA
Pacific Transit System will hold its third 2019 regular quarterly Board Meeting on Thursday July 11th, 2019 at the Pacific County Office Building’s Meeting Room at 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington. There will be public hearing section to hear public comment on Pacific Transit’s 6-Year Development Plan. Public is invited to come and be heard. Meeting will start at 10:30am.
Published July 10, 2019
Legal No. 238-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.