NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PACIFIC TRANSIT SYSTEM
ADOPTING THE 2020 BUDGET
It is the intent of the Governing Board of Pacific Transit System to hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 during the regular quarterly Board Meeting. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment on the adoption of the 2020 Operating & Capital Budget. The meeting is scheduled for 10:30am at the Pacific County Commissioner’s Meeting Room located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, Washington. Persons wishing to comment on the budget are encouraged to attend the public hearing and be heard.
Published October 2, 2019
Legal No. 333-19
