PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pacific County Noxious Weed Control Board (NWCB), in accordance with RCW 17.10.020, will fill three board positions. The NWCB is responsible for enforcing noxious weed regulations throughout Pacific County. The NWCB is comprised of one representative from each of the five districts within the county. The NWCB is seeking qualified applicants for seats in districts 1, 2, and 3. Preference will be given to applicants engaged in the primary production of agricultural products. Applicants must possess knowledge of local weed species and control methods, and must reside in the district for which they are applying.
Interested parties should apply by mail or email (all attachments must be in .pdf format), to Jeff Nesbitt (P.O. BOX 88 South Bend, WA 98586; jnesbitt@co.pacific.wa.us). The applicant must provide a cover letter which includes a statement of interest, assurance that all requirements are met, and a description of relevant qualifications. Additionally, the applicant must provide a completed nomination petition (available at PCweeds.org) containing the signatures of a minimum of ten registered voters residing within the applicant’s district. Applications will be accepted until January 31st. Final appointments will be made by the Pacific County Board of Commissioners. For more information please visit PCweeds.org or contact Jeff Nesbitt, NWCB Coordinator; (360) 942-7758; jnesbitt@co.pacific.wa.us.
Published Dec. 16 and Dec. 23, 2020
Legal No. 304-20
