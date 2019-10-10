PCFPD#4 Budget Meeting
The commissioners of Pacific County Fire Protection District #4 invite you to attend our yearly public hearing (RCW chapter 84:55) on the revenue sources for the district’s 2020 expense budget. Join us at the Naselle Fire Hall on October 21, 2019 at 6:00 PM.
Published Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, 2019
Legal No. 348-19
