CITY OF ILWACO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE (Revised)
Petition for Street Vacation
Originally Scheduled for Monday, April 8th, has been rescheduled for Monday, April 22nd. Notice is hereby provided in accordance with IMC 15.94.030, which stipulates that the City of Ilwaco will hold a public hearing for the petition filed to vacate portions of Third and Fourth Avenue, located between Main St. and Eagle St., initiated by applicant Michael and Jennifer Colbach. In accordance with these requirements, the Ilwaco City Council will hold a public hearing on April 22, 2019 at the Ilwaco Community Building. Project information can be found on file at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Avenue North, Ilwaco, Washington 98624. Citizens may provide written or oral comments at the hearing. Members of the public who are not able to attend can submit certified letters before the public hearing.
Published April 3, 2019
Legal No. 122-19
