PUBLIC NOTICE
Port of Ilwaco - Regular Meetings Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Port of Ilwaco has changed their regular meetings from the 1st and 3rd Mondays of every month at 10:00 a.m., to the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of every month at 10:00 a.m.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 19th at 10:00 a.m. These meetings will take place at the Port Office, located at 165 Howerton Way SE, Ilwaco, WA 98624.
Dated this 6th day of February, 2019.
Tricia Needham, Finance Director, Port of Ilwaco
Published Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, 2019
Legal No. 056-19
