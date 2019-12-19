Port of Ilwaco * Port of Chinook
Request for Qualifications
Legal Council
The Port of Ilwaco and Port of Chinook are seeking a Statement of Qualifications from law firms with legal expertise and experience in Washington State related to the activities of public ports, as authorized under RCW Title 53. Submittals should include resumes of key personnel, a list of public sector clients and client references. Interested firms should submit copies of their qualification packages to the Port of Ilwaco, Attn: Guy Glenn, Jr., Port Manager, P.O. Box 307 Ilwaco, WA 98624 by 4:00 pm, January 3, 2020.
Dec 18, 2019 and Dec 25, 2019
Legal No. 438-19
