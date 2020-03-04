Port of Ilwaco & Port of Chinook
Consultants Roster Public Notice
The Port of Ilwaco and Port of Chinook maintain a collaborative Consultants Roster for professional and personal consultants interested in performing Port projects. Each Port operates a marina and the Port of Ilwaco’s operations also include a boatyard and airport. Projects may include design of Port facilities including buildings, docks, revetments, utility work, development plans, construction management, landscaping, environmental assessments, permitting assistance, mapping, computer consulting, etc. Service categories include architectural, engineering, and surveying services as reference in Chapter 39.80 RCW, as well as other personal and professional consulting services. Additional service categories can be found on the Port’s Combined Consultant Roster Application, which can be obtained at the Port office or online at www.portofilwaco.org Interested consultants are required to submit a resume or a Statement of Qualifications to the Port of Ilwaco, P.O. Box 307, 165 Howerton Way, Ilwaco, WA 98624. Statements should include brief descriptions of areas of expertise, project experience, resumes of key personnel and client references. Minority and women-owned firms are encouraged to submit a statement. Firms submitting qualifications will be added to a collaborative Consultants Roster for the Port of Ilwaco and Port of Chinook for Port projects as needed.
Tricia Needham, Finance Director/Auditor
Published February 26, and March 4, 2020
Legal No. 059-20
