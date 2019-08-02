PORT OF ILWACO
Commissioner District #2 PORT OF ILWACO - The Port of Ilwaco Commission is seeking qualified applicants to fill the vacancy of Commissioner District #2. Any interested person residing in District #2 may submit a letter of interest and resume to the Commission by hand delivery to the Port office, mail or e-mail. The deadline for submission is August 19, 2019. The district boundaries encompass the Naselle area westward towards the 101 alternate highway, just east of the City of Ilwaco. For more information contact Guy Glenn, Jr - Manager at 360-642-3143. 165 Howerton Ave. PO Box 307 Ilwaco, WA 98624 gglenn@portofilwaco.org
Published July 31, August 7 and August 14, 2019
Legal No. 264-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.