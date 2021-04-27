IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN THE COUNTY OF PACIFIC
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
BETTY JEAN BAYLESS, Deceased.
Case No. 21-4-00029-25
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: April 14, 2021
Personal Representative: Walter Roy Bayless; Attorney for Personal Representative: Katherine O. VanZanten; Address for Mailing or Service: Cable Huston LLP, 1455 SW Broadway, Suite 1500, Portland, Oregon 97201
Court of Probate Proceedings:Pacific County Superior Court
Cause Number: 21-4-00029-25; Dated: April 6, 2021
Katherine O. VanZanten, WSB No. 30250, 503-224-3092
Published April 14, April 21 and April 28, 2021
Legal No. 092-21
