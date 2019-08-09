Superior Court of Washington County of Pacific
Estate of: JOHN MCCULLOCH, Deceased.
No. 19-4-00046-25
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS, RCW 11.40.030
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having claim against the decedent, must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative or the attorney for the Personal Representative, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim, and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided for in section 11.40.051 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 31, 2019
Personal Representative: Edward Whitford; Attorney for Personal Representative: Joel Penoyar, WSBA #6407, PO Box 425, South Bend, WA 98586, Phone: (360) 875-5321
Published July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, 2019
Legal No. 267-19
