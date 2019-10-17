PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOLICITATION
REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATION (RSQ) Pacific County: Request for
Qualifications-Land Surveying Services
Pacific County is requesting qualified surveyors to submit statements of qualification to complete a survey of the Alder Mill site in South Bend, WA. For a full legal description of the site please visit the Pacific County website at co.pacific.wa.us/rfa-rfp-rfq/index.htm.
The project budget is approximately $7,000, with a completed survey due no later than December 6, 2019. For more information about the project, contact: Kathy Spoor, County Administrative Officer at 360/875-9334.
Qualifications will be reviewed based upon the following criteria categories, weighted as indicated: qualification of key personnel (2); relevant experience as demonstrated on previous projects (2); previous performance (1); expressed interest in the project (1) and Washington State Certified Minority Enterprise Participation (0.5).
Firms desiring consideration shall submit a complete qualification package to: Pacific County General Administration, P O Box 6, South Bend, WA 98586 or hand deliver to 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. Qualification packages should be submitted to arrive no later than 12:00 PM on November 1, 2019.
The project is partially funded through the WA State Community Development Block Grant program with federal funds. State and federal equal opportunity and affirmative action requirements will apply to the selection process and conduct of the project. Pacific County is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Minority- and women-owned firms are encouraged to submit proposals.
Published Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2019
Legal No. 350-19
