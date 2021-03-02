NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY
DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT IN SUPPORT OF
PROPOSED MAINTENANCE DREDGING AT COAST GUARD STATION CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has completed a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) in support of
Proposed Maintenance Dredging at Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment, Pacific County, Washington in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA; 42 U.S. Code §§4221 et seq.) and the regulations of the President’s Council on Environmental Quality implementing NEPA (40 Code of Federal Regulations [CFR] Parts 1500-1508).
The proposed project includes dredging over a 10-year period to return and maintain depths at the mooring basin and travel lift areas at Station Cape Disappointment to previous operational depths of -10 feet (mean lower low water) MLLW and in-water or upland placement of dredged material. The Proposed Action allows for 2 feet of over-dredge depth within this footprint, bringing the dredge elevation -12 feet MLLW over a total dredged area of 4.2 acres which would result in the removal of approximately 3,726 cubic yards of sediment during the initial dredge event proposed to be conducted in 2021. Subsequent maintenance events would be conducted as needed to maintain operational depths within the 10-year period.
Dredging would be completed using a barge-mounted bucket clamshell or backhoe dredge, or pipeline dredge. Initial dredging is anticipated to take up to one (1) week to complete. Dredging and placement of dredge material would comply with pertinent regulatory programs, including the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act, Sections 404 and 401 of the Clean Water Act, and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act. Dredging would occur within the approved in-water work window from November 1 through February 28. Based on a recent characteriza-tion of sediments within the proposed dredging footprint, dredged sediment is suitable for unconfined aquatic dis-posal. Two in-water disposal locations in Clatsop County, Oregon have been proposed: 1) Baker Bay Flowlane Disposal (BB-3), and 2) Flowlane Area D. Depending on timing and permitting approvals, additional options including upland disposal (potentially at Port of Ilwaco) or other in-water locations within Washington (e.g. Grays Harbor or Willapa Bay) would be considered. Only previously used and/or permitted locations to receive dredged material would be considered.
This Draft EA serves as a concise public document that provides evidence and analysis for determining whether a Finding of No Significant Impact is appropriate or whether preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement is necessary. The EA presents the purpose and need for the action, a description of the Proposed Action and alternatives, a description of the affected environment, and an analysis of environmental consequences. The EA also documents cumulative impacts from projects in the vicinity that are proposed, under construction, recently completed, or anticipated to be implemented in the near future. No significant environmental impacts have been identified in the Draft EA.
This notice announces the availability of the Draft EA for public review at the Ilwaco Timberland Library. Individuals may request a copy of the Draft EA from, or may provide comments to Mr. William Robinson at Wil-liam.A.Robinson@uscg.mil. Comments must be received no later than Monday, March 29, 2021.
Published March 3, 2021
058-21
