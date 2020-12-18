Public Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale – Dec 18, 2020 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OCEAN PARKPublic Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale –12/21/20 @ 10AM1984 FLEETWOOD PROWLER 21’ travel trailer – Evergreen Court RV Park, 22212 Pacific Way – Ph: 360-665-6351Published Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Foreclosure Lien Park Sale Law Transports Public Auction Landlord Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA nest by the numbers: What WSDA found inside the Asian giant hornet nestRaymond man held on charges of kidnapping and assaultSeattle Becomes Latest Large Market To Launch NEXTGEN TV With All Major BroadcastersBob Enos: Man of all seasons for IHS sportsOcean Beach Hospital administers first shots of covid-19 vaccine in Pacific CountyLetter: Goodbye to Long Beach, WashingtonPhotographers descend on Cape Disappointment for king tidesSoaker-weekend in store, says NWSBiggest set of 'king tides' starts this weekendA river (the Columbia) runs through it Images Videos CommentedThousands of Northwest residents are unexpectedly dying from causes other than COVID-19 (1)
