NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING
SUPPLEMENTS/AMENDMENTS TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Pacific County Annex, 1216 Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, Washington.
The purpose of the hearing is to consider supplements/amendments to the fiscal year 2021 budget as follows:
Description of Amendments to
FY2021 Expenditures/Revenues Expenses Revenues
Fund #132 (Special Investigative)
expenditures re: drug task force $371,000 $371,000
The public hearing referenced in this notice is accessible via Zoom: Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406
Meeting ID: 347 547 406; One tap mobile +12532158782
Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service: Online: https://www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/odhh/telecommunication-relay-services Toll-free: 1-800-833-6384
Marie Guernsey Clerk of the Board
Published Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 2021
Legal No. 014-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.