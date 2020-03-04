NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NON-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the 24th day of March, 2020 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Pacific County Courthouse Annex located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider WA State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Non-Exclusive Franchise Application to construct, maintain and operate approximately 1200 linear feet of 36" diameter (or less) water transmission pipeline on or along the county roads, right of ways, and other County property located within Pacific County.
Any person may appear at this public hearing to comment on the proposed application. The hearing facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office (Suite “F” of the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington), by mail (P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586), or by phone (360/875-9337 or TDD 360/875-9400).
Joyce Kidd, County Auditor
Published March 4 and March 11, 2020
Legal No. 062-20
