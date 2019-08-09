CITY OF ILWACO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Petition for Street Vacation
Notice is hereby provided in accordance with IMC 15.94.030, which stipulates that the City of Ilwaco will hold a public hearing for the petition filed to vacate a portion of Lawrence Street initiated by applicant Raymund Mui. In accordance with these requirements, the Ilwaco City Council will hold a public hearing on August 12, 2019 at the Ilwaco Community Building. Project information can be found on file at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Avenue North, Ilwaco, Washington 98624. Citizens may provide written or oral comments at the hearing. Members of the public who are not able to attend can submit certified letters before the public hearing.
Stephanie Davis, City Clerk
Published July 31 and August 7, 2019
Legal No. 263-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.