PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The Board of Directors of Naselle-Grays River Valley School District No. 155 will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Middle School Commons, Naselle School District, 793 SR 4 Naselle, WA 98638 for the purpose of fixing and adopting the budget for the 2019-20 school fiscal year. Any person may appear at the meeting and be heard for or against the budget or any part thereof.
A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public review at the District Office, 793 SR 4 Naselle, WA 98638 on July 9, 2019.
Published July 3 and July 10, 2019
Legal No. 219-19
