CITY OF ILWACO

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ilwaco City Council will hold a public hearing on the Six-Year Capital Facilities Plan. Hearing to take place at the regular City Council meeting on October 14, 2019, at or about 6:00 p.m. in Ilwaco Community Building Meeting Room at 158 N. First Ave. N., Ilwaco, WA 98624. All written and oral comment will be considered. Please contact City Hall, 360-642-3145, should you need special accommodations. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Holly Beller, Treasurer, City of Ilwaco

Published October 2 and October 9, 2019

Legal No. 332-19

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.