PUBLIC HEARING — The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (03A) will host a public hearing to request feedback on the four year area plan for services in 2020-2023. The hearing for Pacific County will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Pacific County Courthouse Annex, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, in the Commissioner’s meeting room. O3A provides state and federally funded services to seniors and adults with disabilities in a four county area (Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson and Pacific). For more information or to request a copy of the draft area plan update document, please call Carol Ann Laase at 1-866-720-4863 or email laaseca@dshs.wa.gov. It is O3A policy that public meetings are accessible to people with disabilities. If you need assistance to participate in a meeting due to a disability as defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act or Washington Law Against Discrimination, please contact O3A’s ADA coordinator, Roy Walker at 866-720-4863 or email walkerb@dshs.wa.gov to request an accommodation at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.
Published Aug. 14 and Aug. 21, 2019
Legal No. 275-19
