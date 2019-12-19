Public Hearing
The Pacific Council of Governments is considering changes to its Bylaws regarding its meeting schedule and personnel. There will be a public hearing during the PCOG regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the PUD Auditorium in Long Beach. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. with the hearing shortly thereafter.
Published Dec. 18, 2019
Legal No. 437-19
