Public Hearing
The Pacific Council of Governments will hold a hearing during its regular meeting on March 25, 2020, to discuss applications for 0.09% Local Sales Tax Allocation funding. The meeting starts at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Long Beach PUD Auditorium, 9610 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach.
Published March 18, 2020
Legal No. 074-20
