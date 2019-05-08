PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Long Beach City Council in the Council Chambers, Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue West, Long Beach, WA 98631, on May 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
The purpose of the public hearing is to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments on proposed activities, particularly from lower income persons
Up to $750,000 may be available to the City of Long Beach on a statewide competitive basis to fund public facility, community facility, economic development, planning and affordable housing projects that principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons.
An outline of the proposed project is available for review at the Long Beach City Hall. Comments may also be submitted in writing to the city of Long Beach until May 17th at 4:00 p.m.
The Council chambers are handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 24-hour notice. Contact David Glasson at 360-642-4421, 115 Bolstad Avenue West Long Beach, WA 98631.
Published May 8 and May 15, 2019
Legal No. 168-19
