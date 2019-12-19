The Public Hospital District 3 of Pacific County Commissioners are seeking qualified applicants to fill the vacancy of position #3 (District 3) on the Board of Commissioners. Applicants living in the area of District 3 may submit letters of interest and resumes to the Board by mailing to Ocean Beach Hospital Administration P.O. Box H, Ilwaco, WA 98624 or delivering them to Ocean Beach Hospital Administration 174 First Avenue, Ilwaco WA 98624.
All applications and resumes must be received by December 18th, 2019. Interviews will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 during the regular session meeting. For more information contact the Executive Assistant at 360-642-6301 tjefferies@oceanbeachhospital.com<mailto:tjefferies@oceanbeachhospital.com>
Published Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, 2019
Legal No. 420-19
