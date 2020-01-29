PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Pacific Council of Governments will hold their regular meetings on the following dates:

January 22, 2:00 p.m., Grays Harbor College Riverview Campus

March 25, 2:00 p.m., Public Utility District No. 2 in Long Beach

May 27, 2:00 p.m., Grays Harbor College Riverview Campus

July 22, Public Utility District No. 2 in Long Beach

September 23, 2:00 p.m., Grays Harbor College Riverview Campus

November 25, Public Utility District No. 2 in Long Beach

Questions should be directed to Allie Bair at PCOG@pacificedc.org or (360)875-9330 or (360)642-9330.

Published January 22 and January 29, 2020

Legal No. 033-20

