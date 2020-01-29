PUBLIC NOTICE
Pacific Council of Governments
Regular Meetings Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Pacific Council of Governments will hold their regular meetings on the following dates:
January 22, 2:00 p.m., Grays Harbor College Riverview Campus
March 25, 2:00 p.m., Public Utility District No. 2 in Long Beach
May 27, 2:00 p.m., Grays Harbor College Riverview Campus
July 22, Public Utility District No. 2 in Long Beach
September 23, 2:00 p.m., Grays Harbor College Riverview Campus
November 25, Public Utility District No. 2 in Long Beach
Questions should be directed to Allie Bair at PCOG@pacificedc.org or (360)875-9330 or (360)642-9330.
Published January 22 and January 29, 2020
Legal No. 033-20
