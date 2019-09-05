CITY of LONG BEACH
Public Notice - August 14, 2019
Notice of Public Hearing for the City of Long Beach Planning Commission, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing regarding the Comprehensive Plan Update on September 10, 2019 at or around 6pm. The hearing will be held at Long Beach City Hall 115 Bolstad Ave West in the Council Chambers. Please call with any questions 360- 642-4421.
Published Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, 2019
Legal No. 301-19
