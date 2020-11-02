PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Commissioners of Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 1 will hold a public hearing, in accordance with RCW 84.55.120, to discuss revenue sources for the District’s Year 2021 expense budget and to consider possible increases in property tax revenues. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at 26109 Ridge Avenue, Ocean Park, Washington.
Published Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, 2020
Legal No. 281-20
