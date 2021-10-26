The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on November 3, 2021, to provide information and receive testimony about the expansion of a conservation area and transfer of state lands currently managed as “state forest trust.” The department will later use proceeds from the land value of the transfer to purchase replacement trust lands with higher revenue producing potential. The meeting will be held at the Naselle Timberland Library (4 Parpala Road) in Naselle, Washington.
Naselle Highlands Natural Resources Conservation Area (NRCA) will be expanded with the transfer of state-owned trust lands under Second Substitute House Bill 1484, the Threatened or Endangered Species – Habitat Open Space Act of 2009. This legislation provides the necessary tools for the state to maintain long-term working forests and trust revenue to small rural counties by replacing “state forest trust” lands that have Endangered Species Act (ESA)-listed species-based harvest encumbrances with productive, working forest lands. Lands are eligible for transfer if they are (a) located in a county with a population less than 25,000, and (b) are encumbered with timber harvest deferrals that are associated with federal ESA-listed wildlife species and greater than 30 years in length. Funds provided by the Legislature for the transfer will compensate the trust beneficiaries and also provide replacement trust assets.
Written comments on the proposed NRCA boundary will be accepted until close of business on November 15, 2021 at: Washington Department of Natural Resources, Conservation, Recreation, and Transactions Division ATTN: Naselle Highlands NRCA Boundary Expansion, PO Box 47016, Olympia, WA 98504-7016; or emailed to AMPD@dnr.wa.gov.
