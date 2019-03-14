PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR BIDS – OFFICIAL COUNTY NEWSPAPER
CALL FOR BIDS – AREA-SPECIFIC NEWSPAPER
The Board of Pacific County Commissioners intends to contract with a qualified legal newspaper, in accordance with RCW 65.16.020, to serve as the official newspaper for publishing all of Pacific County’s legal and other official notices for one year beginning July 1, 2019. And, since some notices must be published in a legal newspaper (of general circulation) in a specific area, the Board will also consider contracting with one or more qualified legal newspapers for publishing area-specific legal and official notices of Pacific County for the same one-year term. Qualified proponents are invited to submit bids for serving as Pacific County’s official county and/or area-specific newspaper within which the newspaper is generally circulated.
The Call for Bids will be held during a public hearing on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 10:00a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, Washington.
Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked with the name and address of the bidder and the words “BID FOR OFFICIAL COUNTY NEWSPAPER” and/or “BID FOR AREA-SPECIFIC NEWSPAPER”, as applicable, on the outside of the envelope and are required to be submitted prior to the start of the hearing. Bids that are submitted timely and properly will be opened and read aloud at the hearing. Any bid received after that time shall be invalid and shall be returned unopened to the bidder.
Specifications must be obtained by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Pacific County Commissioners, 1216 W Robert Bush Drive/P O Box 187, South Bend, WA, 98586-0187; 360/875-9337, or on our website www.co.pacific.wa.us.
The Board of Pacific County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any or all irregularities.
Joyce Kidd, County Auditor
Published March 13, 2019
Legal No. 098-19
