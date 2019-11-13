PUBLIC NOTICE CALL FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be opened by the Clerk of the Board of Pacific County Commissioners’ and the Director of Public Works/County Engineer, or designee, in the Commissioners’ Office at the Pacific County Annex Building at 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, Suite F, South Bend, Washington, at the hour of 9:00 AM or as soon as possible thereafter, on Friday, November 22, 2019 for “1000 VA DC-to-AC Inverter BID No. 2019-500”.
Bids delivered by the U.S. Postal Service must be delivered to the U.S. Postal Service (PO Box 187) in South Bend, Washington 98586-0187, prior to the normal closing time of the last business day proceeding the date of the bid opening. Bids will be received by personal or special delivery to the Clerk of the Board in the County Commissioners Office at 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, Suite F, South Bend, Washington, until the time and date of the bid opening. Any bids received after that time will not be considered.
Bid proposals shall be clearly marked “1000 VA DC-to-AC Inverter BID No. 2019-500” together with the name and address of the bidder on the outside of the envelope.
Bidders must show proof that they are an authorized retailer for the equipment. All equipment must be new and in factory sealed boxes. The cost for shipping and Washington State sales tax must be included.
Specifications for 1000-VA DC-TO-AC INVERTERS: Qty (8) units are required for this bid, 48-VDC and 120-VAC input, 120-VAC low distortion sine-wave output, frequency 60 Hz +/- 0.1 Hz, (2) or more AC outlets on rear panel, AC power meter on front panel, up to 1000 volt-amps, conservatively rated, electronically rugged, UL listed, designed for telecommunications and data processing equipment, built-in automatic load switchover capability to permit stand-by power mode, power normally provided by the line, inverter operates in the stand-by mode, 1U or 2U rackmount package, approximately 17 inches wide x 16 inches deep, high efficiency (approx. 90% or better) Acceptable Brand Names: Wilmore Electronics, MajorPower, and Newmar Power. Pacific County reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any or all irregularities.
Published November 13, 2019
Legal No. 394-19
