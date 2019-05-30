PUBLIC NOTICE, CALL FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be opened by the Clerk of the Board of Pacific County Commissioners in the Commissioners’ Office at the Pacific County Annex Building, 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, Suite F, South Bend, Washington, at the hour of 9:00 AM or as soon thereafter as possible, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 and will then and there be opened and publicly read for the: PARPALA ROAD RESURFACING PROJECT MP 5.92 to MP 6.92
Bids will be received by personal or special delivery to the Clerk of the Board in the Commissioners’ Office at the Pacific County Annex Building in South Bend until the time and date of the bid opening. Any bids received after that time shall be null and void and shall be returned to the bidder.
Bid proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, clearly marked “Parpala Road Resurfacing Project”, together with the name and address of the bidder and bid opening date and time on the outside of the envelope.
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit by certified check, cashier’s check or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish satisfactory performance bond within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the County of Pacific.
Contract Documents and bid forms may be purchased from the Department of Public Works, 211 N. Commercial St., Raymond, WA, 98577, Phone: (360) 875-9368 or (360) 642-9368, upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $25.00 per set. Payment shall be by check or money order made payable to the Pacific County Treasurer.
Informational copies of Contract Documents are on file for inspection between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at the Department of Public Works, 211 N. Commercial St., Raymond, WA, 98577, at the Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc., 2607 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA 98201-2926, and at the Contractor Plan Center, Inc. 5468 SE International Way, Milwaukie, OR 97222.
The following is applicable to Federal Aid Projects. The County of Pacific Road Department in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 STAT. 252,42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, non-discrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant of this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
Pacific County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, waive any or all irregularities, and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to Pacific County.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published May 29, and June 5, 2019
Legal No. 197-19
