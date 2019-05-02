PUBLIC NOTICE, CITY OF ILWACO
AMENDMENT TO RFQ—GENERAL
ON-CALL ENGINEERING SERVICES
The City of Ilwaco is seeking qualification statements from Professional Engineering firms and wishes to amend the original RFQ package “Master Agreement” requirements. The amendment is available at City Hall or by email request: treasurer@ilwaco-wa.gov.
Holly Beller, Treasurer
Published April 24 and May 1, 2019
Legal No. 153-19
