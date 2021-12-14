NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chris & Camille Boggs (owners) are requesting a Conditional Use Permit, application No. P2100905, submitted October 18th, 2021 and determined to be technically complete November 9th, 2021. They are proposing to construct a 1,482 square foot single family residence with a 438 square foot attached garage under a Conditional Use permit within the Community Commercial (C-C) Zoning District of Pacific County.
The property is located at 31702/31706 I St. in Ocean Park, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number(s) includes 77005003010 and 77005003011; located in Section 17, Township 12 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications via zoom: P2100905, P2100863, P2100998 & P2101000 on December 29th, 2021 at the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by December 28th, 2021 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
