PUBLIC NOTICE
The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is working with Two Rivers Emergency Management to update their multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan under FEMA. The plan, known as the Pacific County Hazard Mitigation Plan, will assess natural hazards’ risk and vulnerabilities to the county, municipalities, school districts, and many other organizations and provide recommendations to increase their resiliency.
All residents, businesses, community neighbors, and other interested parties are invited to attend the plan’s kick-off meeting. Due to the pandemic and CDC recommendations this meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, April 29th at 10:00 AM and additionally at 3:00 PM by Two Rivers Emergency Management and PCEMA. If you wish to attend the meeting, please email the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency at: smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us.
Published April 7 and April 14, 2021
Legal No. 088-21
