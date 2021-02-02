Public Notice NOTICE OF PACIFIC COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC MEETING AND WORKSHOP
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that it is the intention of the Pacific County Planning Commission to hold a public meeting and workshop at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible on February 4, 2021.
ZOOM – Due to meeting gathering size restrictions, the meeting is accessible via Zoom at
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139; Meeting ID: 389 141 4139; One tap mobile+12532158782, 3891414139# US (Tacoma)+16699009128, 3891414139# US (San Jose).
The public meeting will be to review standard business items before the Planning Commission. Specifically, 2021 meeting dates, minutes, and any other additional standard business items.
The purpose of the workshop is to continue the review of the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan. It is anticipated the draft document will be available for public review/comments at the conclusion of this workshop and prior to the formal public review/hearing process. The Washington State Growth Management Act requires each jurisdiction to conduct a periodic review of their comprehensive plans and associated development regulations. Pacific County will be systematically evaluating each component of the current 2010 plan and determining whether modifications are necessary. Pacific County will be analyzing population trends, land use development patterns, community input and capital improvement programs to determine whether changes to the existing plans are necessary. The purpose of the workshop phase is to seek public input on plan matters of importance. Additional workshops may be scheduled as necessary. Meeting dates and materials can be found on the County’s website at: www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Planning_Commission.htm. At the conclusion of the workshop phase, Pacific County will initiate both the SEPA preparation/review process, and the formal public hearing/review process.
Anyone interested in this process, the upcoming workshops or the formal review process is encouraged to participate in the process by attending the workshops or submitting comments via email or in writing. Information/comments/suggestions may be sent to Shawn Humphreys, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586, or via email to shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us. If you would like to be placed on an email list regarding this update, please email the request to shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
The Pacific County Comprehensive Plan may be viewed on the Pacific County website at www.co.pacific.wa.us or by requesting an electronic copy via email to: dcd@co.pacific.wa.us.
Published February 3, 2021
Legal No. 021-21
