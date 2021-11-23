PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ORDINANCE NO. 190-ELECTED OFFICIALS SALARY
In accordance with RCW 65.16.160, Pacific County is publishing a summary of Ordinance No. 190 which establishes salaries of Pacific County Elected Officials. The full text will be mailed without charge upon request. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, December 6, 2021, at 10:00A.M, or as soon thereafter as possible. The hearing will be conducted via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406 Meeting ID: 347 547 406.
PROPONENT: Board of Pacific County Commissioners, P O Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586. Telephone 360/875-9337, 360/642-9337, 360/484-7337 or 360/267-8337.
FORMAL IDENTIFICATION: Elected Officials Salary
SUMMARY: establishes salaries of Pacific County Elected Officials
Sections added/amended
SECTION 1. Beginning on January 1, 2022 and lasting through December 31, 2026 the maximum monthly salaries for the Pacific County Assessor, Pacific County Auditor, Pacific County Clerk (of the Superior Court), and Pacific County Treasurer shall be established at forty percent (40.0%) of the monthly wage of a Superior Court Judge as determined by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials (WCCSEO) for the calendar year in question.
While Section 1 of this Ordinance 190 establishes the maximum monthly salaries for the Pacific County Assessor, Pacific County Auditor, Pacific County Clerk (of the Superior Court), and Pacific County Treasurer, the actual monthly salaries paid to the aforementioned elected officials shall be the lesser of (a) the amount authorized for that fiscal year within Section 1 of this Ordinance 190 or (b) the amount adopted as part of that year’s final county budget.
SECTION 2. Amendment 57 to the Washington State Constitution prohibits a legislative authority member from increasing his/her salary during his/her term of office. Since the current four-year terms of office for the Pacific County Commissioners expire on December 31, 2024 (for Commissioner District Nos. 1 and 2) and December 31, 2022 (for Commissioner District No. 3), the Pacific County Commissioners may not increase their salaries for the period spanning January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024, as those monthly amounts were established via Ordinance No. 189, and are hereby listed and reaffirmed without amendment in Ordinance 190:
• Fiscal Year 2022: $5,742.00
• Fiscal Year 2023: $6,001.00
• Fiscal Year 2024: $6,122.00
Beginning on January 1, 2025 and lasting through December 31, 2026 the maximum monthly salaries for the Pacific County Commissioners shall be reestablished at forty percent (40.0%) of the monthly wage of a Superior Court Judge as determined by the WCCSEO for the calendar year in question.
Therefore, beginning in Fiscal Year 2025, the maximum monthly salaries of the Pacific County Commissioners, as established by this Ordinance 190, shall be equal to the maximum monthly salaries of the Pacific County Assessor, Pacific County Auditor, Pacific County Clerk (of the Superior Court), and Pacific County Treasurer.
While Section 2 of this Ordinance 190 establishes the maximum monthly salaries for the Pacific County Commissioners, the actual monthly salaries paid to the Pacific County Commissioners shall be the lesser of (a) the amount authorized for that fiscal year within Section 2 of this Ordinance 190 or (b) the amount adopted as part of that year’s final county budget.
SECTION 3. Beginning on January 1, 2022 and lasting through December 31, 2026 the maximum monthly salary for the Pacific County Prosecuting Attorney/Coroner shall be established as follows:
i. Fifty percent (50.0%) of the monthly wage of a Superior Court Judge as determined by the WCCSEO for the calendar year in question and paid by the State of Washington in accordance with RCW 36.17.020
• This percentage may not be further amended by the Board of County Commissioners.
ii. An additional thirty percent (30.0%) of the monthly wage of a Superior Court Judge as determined by the WCCSEO for the calendar year in question and paid by Pacific County in accordance with RCW 36.17.020
• While Section 3.ii. of this Ordinance190 establishes the maximum monthly contribution from Pacific County for the Pacific County Prosecuting Attorney/Coroner, the actual monthly contribution paid to the Pacific County Prosecuting Attorney/Coroner shall be the lesser of (a) the amount authorized for that fiscal year within Section 3.ii. of this Ordinance 190 or (b) the amount adopted as part of that year’s final county budget.
SECTION 4. Beginning on January 1, 2022 and lasting through December 31, 2026 the maximum monthly salary for the Pacific County Sheriff shall be established at fifty percent (50.0%) of the monthly wage of a Superior Court Judge as determined by the WCCSEO for the calendar year in question.
While Section 4 of this Ordinance 190 establishes the maximum monthly salaries for the Pacific County Sheriff, the actual monthly salary paid to the Pacific County Sheriff shall be the lesser of (a) the amount authorized for that fiscal year within Section 4 of this Ordinance 190 or (b) the amount adopted as part of that year’s final county budget.
SECTION 5. The salaries listed within the preceding sections of this ordinance shall not be further modified unless this ordinance is amended after a public hearing is conducted upon such proposal, and with proper legal notice thereof.
SECTION 10. Ordinance No. 189 regarding the salaries of Pacific County’s elected officials and the proportion of full-time work authorized for its district court judges shall be rescinded on January 1, 2022 at 12:00:01 AM and concurrently replaced with this Ordinance No. 190, which shall remain in full force and effect until duly and lawfully amended or repealed.
At the conclusion of the hearing, the Board of Pacific County Commissioners may adopt, modify, or reject the proposed Ordinance, or may take other appropriate action. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published November 24, 2021
Legal No. 331-21
