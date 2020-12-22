PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SURPLUS BUS SALE
Pacific Transit System is offering for sale the following surplus buses listed below as a sealed bid process:
1. 2006 Ford Eldorado/Aerotech 240, Dial-A-Ride Van; G-10; wheelchair lift; 14-passenger; gas engine; mileage: 235,331;
Vin # 1FDXE45S06DA40397 Minimum Bid $2,500.00
The sale of the item is made without warranty of any type and the item is sold on an as-is-where-is basis.
The bus can be seen at our Seaview Maintenance Facility, 2750 Pacific Way, Seaview, WA 98644. Call Terry at 360-642-2705 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the above item.
Sealed bid forms are available at the Pacific Transit System Office at 216 N. 2nd Street, Raymond, Washington 98577, phone number 360-875-9418; or at our Maintenance Facility, 2750 Pacific Way, Seaview.
Pacific Transit System will accept only sealed written bids on Pacific Transit System bid forms for the item. Sealed bids should be mailed to: Audrey Olson-Director, Pacific Transit System, 216 N. Second Street, Raymond, Washington 98577
Bids must be received by 5:00pm Thursday January 14th, 2021. The sealed bids will be opened and read publicly the following day, Friday January 15th, at 9:00am in the Pacific Transit System’s Meeting Room in Raymond. Any bids received after the closing time and date will not be considered and will be returned unopened.
The item purchased must be removed from Pacific Transit System’s property within 15 days after the sale of the item.
Pacific Transit System reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or any part thereof and to waive any informalities in bids received which are in the best interest of the Authority.
Published Dec. 23 & Dec. 30, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021
Legal No. 316-20
