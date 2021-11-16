NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on behalf of Catherine Freshley and Tom Leineweber (owners), David Jensen (applicant) is applying to construct a single-family residence and detached garage within the Oysterville Historic District, Application No. P2100829, submitted September 13th, 2021 and determined to be technically complete October 25th, 2021.
The subject property is located at 33616 Sandridge Rd. in Oysterville, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number includes
12111022075; located in Section 10, Township 12 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications: P2100829 & P2100878, on December 1st, 2021 at the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd. Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by November 30th, 2021 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
