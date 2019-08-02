PUBLIC NOTICE
Oysterville Design Review
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ralph Christensen (applicant), on behalf of Oysterville LLC (owner), is requesting approval to remodel an existing single family residence within the Oysterville Historic District, Application No. 1900547. The applicant is proposing to construct a 350 square foot addition to the west main floor, an 801 square foot addition to the east main floor, a 339 square foot addition to the upstairs, as well as complete interior and exterior remodels. The application was submitted on July 16th, 2019 and was determined to be technically complete on July 25th, 2019.
The subject property is located at 33806 Territory Road in Oysterville, WA 98641. Section 10, Township 12N, Range 11W, W.M., Pacific County, Washington. (Tax Parcel ID Number 12111084112, 12111084113).
The Hearings Examiner will hear this matter on August 15th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter within Conference Room “A” at the Pacific County Administrative Facility located at 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by 3:00 p.m., August 14th, 2019 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the application materials, please visit our website at: http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Published July 31, 2019
Legal No. 266-19
