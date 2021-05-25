PUBLIC NOTICE
ROAD VACATION V-2021-02
WOODY PIERSON, JR. AND TERESA PIERSON
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that it is the intention of the Board of Pacific County Commissioners to hold a public hearing on the advisability of vacating and abandoning the portions of road described as follows: THAT PORTION OF 40 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY OF NEMAH VALLEY ROAD BEGINNING AT MP 0.85 AND CONTINUING EAST 634 FEET TO END OF NEMAH VALLEY ROAD, LOCATED WITHIN TAX 28 OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 12 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST OF W.M., PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
Said hearing will be held via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/347547406 on the 8th day of June, 2021, at the hour of 10:00AM, or as soon thereafter as possible. Public comment, whether for or against, will be received during the public hearing. Written comment can be mailed to the Board of County Commissioners, P O Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586 or emailed to the Clerk of the Board at mguernsey@co.pacific.wa.us and must be received at least three days prior to the hearing.
Clerk of the Board
Published May 19 and May 26, 2021
Legal No. 131-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.