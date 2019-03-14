PUBLIC NOTICE — North Beach Water District’s annual Consumer Confidence Report is available on line at http://northbeachwater.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Consumer-Confidence-Report-2019.pdf. Also, a copy of the report will be mailed to you in your March billing statement or you can pick one up at our office at 2212 272nd Street. If you have questions call 360-665-4144.
Published March 13 and March 20, 2019
Legal No. 096-19
