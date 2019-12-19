PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pacific County Noxious Weed Control Board (NWCB), in accordance with RCW 17.10, will hold a public hearing on Wednesday January 8 to receive public comment regarding the 2020 Noxious Weed List, AND will hold a special meeting immediately following said hearing to discuss public comments and to adopt the 2020 Noxious Weed List by a vote of the Board. The hearing will take place in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room; 1216 Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA 98586 at 5:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. Interpreters and/or visual hearing aids are available upon request 5 days prior to the hearing. Contact: Jeff Nesbitt, jnesbitt@co.pacific.wa.us, (360) 942-7758. This facility is “barrier free” and accessible to the handicapped.
Published Dec. 18, 2019
Legal No. 435-19
