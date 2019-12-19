PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF ILWACO
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – HOSTED VoIP SERVICES. The City of Ilwaco is requesting proposals for Hosted VoIP Services. Proposal packet information is available online at www.ilwaco-wa.gov, in person at City Hall, or by email request: treasurer@ilwaco-wa.gov. Interested firms should submit copies of their proposals to: City of Ilwaco, 120 First Ave N (in person), or PO Box 548, Ilwaco WA 98624 (by mail) no later than 2:00 p.m., January 17, 2020.
Holly Beller, Treasurer
Published December 18, 2019 and January 1, 2020
Legal No. 431-19
