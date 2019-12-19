PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ILWACO

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – HOSTED VoIP SERVICES. The City of Ilwaco is requesting proposals for Hosted VoIP Services. Proposal packet information is available online at www.ilwaco-wa.gov, in person at City Hall, or by email request: treasurer@ilwaco-wa.gov. Interested firms should submit copies of their proposals to: City of Ilwaco, 120 First Ave N (in person), or PO Box 548, Ilwaco WA 98624 (by mail) no later than 2:00 p.m., January 17, 2020.

Holly Beller, Treasurer

Published December 18, 2019 and January 1, 2020

Legal No. 431-19

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.