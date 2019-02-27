PUBLIC NOTICE
Port of Chinook Regular Meetings Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Port of Chinook has changed their regular meetings from the 2nd Thursday of every month at 9:00 a.m., to the 2nd Thursday of every month at 5:00 p.m.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday March 14th at 5:00 p.m. These meetings will take place at the Chinook Community Events Center, located at 810 US Hwy 101, Chinook, WA.
Dated this 6th day of March, 2019.
Tricia Needham, Finance Director, Port of Ilwaco
Published March 6 and March 13, 2019
Legal No. 089-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.