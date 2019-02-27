PUBLIC NOTICE
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge Complex (Complex) announces the opportunity for a seasonal grazing and haying program at Julia Butler Hansen Refuge for the Columbian White-tailed Deer (Cathlamet, WA), Lewis and Clark National Wildlife Refuge (Brownsmead, OR) and Willapa National Wildlife Refuge (Ilwaco, WA). The program is managed under a Cooperative Agricultural Agreement (CAA), with the cooperators providing in-kind services by helping the Complex manage for wildlife habitat. In-kind services that are most commonly utilized are fence repair, mowing, and/or spraying of weeds. Interested cooperators will be evaluated based on bid amount, ability to comply with in-kind services, and prior experience and knowledge of grazing or haying on wildlife conservation lands. Bids will only be accepted between February 22 and March 11, 2019. Bid envelopes must be received in the refuge office by March 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm PST. All bids will be reviewed beginning March 12, 2019. Selected cooperators will be notified promptly and given the opportunity to accept their selection. For further information regarding this opportunity please contact Chris Kane at 360-795-3915 or visit http://www.fws.gov/refuge/willapa/
Published Feb. 27, 2019
Legal No. 083-19
