PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pacific County Noxious Weed Control Board (NWCB), in accordance with RCW 17.10.020, is seeking new members to represent weed districts 3 and 4. The County is divided into five districts, and the NWCB is comprised of one representative from each district. The NWCB is responsible for adopting and enforcing noxious weed regulations in Pacific County. A map displaying district boundaries is available at PCweeds.org.
Washington State Law (RCW 17.10) requires that at least four board members are engaged in the primary production of agricultural products; preference will be given to applicants meeting this criteria. Applicants must possess knowledge of local weeds, control methods, and laws, and must reside in the district for which they are applying. Applicants must provide a cover letter, including a statement of interest, assurance that all requirements are met, and a description of relevant qualifications. Additionally, applicants must provide signatures and addresses of at least ten people from their district in support of their nomination. Those who sign must be registered voters and must provide a home address. Applications will be accepted via email to jnesbitt@co.pacific.wa.us), or standard mail to PO BOX 88, South Bend, WA 98586. Final appointments will be made by the Pacific County Board of Commissioners. For more information please contact Jeff Nesbitt, NWCB coordinator; jnesbitt@co.pacific.wa.us (360) 942-7758.
Published Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, 2019
Legal No. 427-19
