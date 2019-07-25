PUBLIC NOTICE — Sealed bids for the below listed items for the 2019-2020 school year will be received by the Superintendent’s Office at 1016 Commercial Street, Raymond, Washington, 98577 until 12:00 p.m. on August 15th, 2019. Specifications may be obtained at the district office at the above address.
Item 1 Dairy Products
Federal Law and the Raymond School District #116 affirmative action plan require that all vendors providing goods and services to the district adhere to the provisions of Presidential Executive Order #11246, dated September 24, 1965. Non-compliance by vendors will result in cancellation of the contract.
It shall be the responsibility of the bidder alone to assure that his bid is received at the proper location at or before the time set for opening.
Stephen A. Holland, Secretary, Board of Directors, Raymond School District #116, Raymond, WA 98577
Published July 24 and July 31, 2019
Legal No. 255-19
