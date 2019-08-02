PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Directors of the Ocean Beach School District will be holding a special meeting on August 15, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Office located at 500 Washington Ave S, Long Beach, for the purpose of fixing and adopting a budget extension for the 2018-19 school year. A copy of the budget extension will be furnished to any person requesting a copy.
Published July 31 and Aug. 7, 2019
Legal No. 271-19
