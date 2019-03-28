PUBLIC NOTICE
Ocean Beach School District is seeking architectural services for the design, project management, construction administration and related services for the modernization and renovation of existing Science rooms at the Ilwaco High School. Additional details are available from the Administration Office, 500 Washington Ave S, Long Beach, 360-642-3739, or from our website: www.ocean.k12.wa.us. Ocean Beach School District is an EOE.
Published March 27 and April 3, 2019
Legal No. 121-19
